Bloomington’s Human Rights Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Omar Bonderud Human Rights Award.

Eligible recipients are individuals and organizations (business, volunteer, or religious) that have shown special efforts to ensure citizens of Bloomington equal opportunities in employment, housing, public accommodations, public services and education, or represent a substantial effort toward educating, winning or preserving equality and justice for protected groups.

Nominations may be submitted Aug. 1-28, and online forms are available at blm.mn/bonderud.

Info: 952-563-8733

