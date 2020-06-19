The city of Bloomington will host a free virtual workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, called “Organics Recycling 101: Learn how to turn your food scraps into black gold.”

Participants will learn how to turn food scraps into compost and have the opportunity to tour a composter’s kitchen and ask questions.

Residents may sign up at trimurl.co/dVwv9o (link shortened).

Info: mhannasch@bloomingtonmn.gov

