The city of Bloomington will host a free virtual workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, called “Organics Recycling 101: Learn how to turn your food scraps into black gold.”
Participants will learn how to turn food scraps into compost and have the opportunity to tour a composter’s kitchen and ask questions.
Residents may sign up at trimurl.co/dVwv9o (link shortened).
