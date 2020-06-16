The city of Bloomington is asking residents to help shape the future of its parks by attending a park system master plan community listening session.
Residents can provide input and tell the city about their priorities for the city’s parks, trails, facilities and programs. A quorum of Bloomington City Council members may be present at the listening sessions to hear the discussion. The city council will not make any decisions at the listening sessions.
These sessions are presented by Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department via Webex video conferencing, but a phone-only option is also available.
The originally scheduled days for this event of June 11 and 13 have been changed to June 18 and 20 as noted below.
• Community Listening Session 1: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18. Info: trimurl.co/DYGExR
• Community Listening Session 2: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20. Info: trimurl.co/PQneZK
For technical questions regarding login or participation before or during the sessions, call 952-563-8893 for assistance.
