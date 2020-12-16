Bloomington’s 2020 Omar Bonderud Human Rights Award has been presented to a Bloomington Public Schools paraprofessional and a Bloomington law firm.

Darringer Funches was selected for championing anti-racism change by leading conversations with staff members at Bloomington’s Valley View Middle School. He also works with the district’s leadership to promote anti-racism change in each school district building and serves as a mentor and advocate for youth.

Karam Law’s pro-bono work assists immigrant families seeking reunification. The Bloomington law firm also advocates for immigrants in need of humanitarian protection, and its efforts provide individuals and families with access to legal resources that they otherwise may not be able to afford.

The awards were presented during the Bloomington City Council’s Dec. 7 meeting.

Bonderud, the award’s namesake, was the first chairperson of the Bloomington Human Rights Commission, formed in 1968.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments