Bloomington’s 2020 Omar Bonderud Human Rights Award has been presented to a Bloomington Public Schools paraprofessional and a Bloomington law firm.
Darringer Funches was selected for championing anti-racism change by leading conversations with staff members at Bloomington’s Valley View Middle School. He also works with the district’s leadership to promote anti-racism change in each school district building and serves as a mentor and advocate for youth.
Karam Law’s pro-bono work assists immigrant families seeking reunification. The Bloomington law firm also advocates for immigrants in need of humanitarian protection, and its efforts provide individuals and families with access to legal resources that they otherwise may not be able to afford.
The awards were presented during the Bloomington City Council’s Dec. 7 meeting.
Bonderud, the award’s namesake, was the first chairperson of the Bloomington Human Rights Commission, formed in 1968.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.