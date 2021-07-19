The Bloomington Historical Society’s museum is now open, and features several new exhibits.

The Old Town Hall Museum is open 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays and 1-8 p.m. Thursdays through the summer. The museum is at 10200 Penn Ave.

Masks are required for visitors who have not completed the COVID-19 vaccination.

Info: bloomingtonhistoricalsociety.org

