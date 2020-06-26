Volunteer opportunities are available at the Bloomington Historical Society’s museum.
The Old Town Hall Museum, 10200 Penn Ave., is closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, and members of the historical society will be arranging exhibits at the museum to provide for social distancing and ease of movement. Volunteers are invited to assist with the project and may submit a volunteer interest form through the historical society’s website, bloomingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
The historical society’s website is offering a virtual tour of the museum, which features a portion of its artifacts.
