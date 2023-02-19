Bloomington Jefferson High School seniors Snezhanna Medvedovski and Nathan Orcutt, along with Bloomington Kennedy High School seniors Siri Anderson and Davaughn Lane, are this year’s Academics, Arts and Athletics Award nominees.
Each year, high school seniors are selected for their participation in Minnesota State High School League-sponsored arts and athletics while maintaining high academic standing. They are eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship and will be honored at the Triple ‘A’ on-court ceremony, which will be held in conjunction with the boys state basketball tournament in March.
Medvedovski competed in gymnastics as team captain with all-conference honors and track and field, and participated in orchestra with a superior rating and all-conference honors while maintaining a 4.256 GPA.
Orcutt competed in track and field as a team captain and participated in marching band as drum major and in orchestra as wind ensemble section leader with all-conference honors while maintaining a 3.4 GPA.
Anderson competed in tennis and served as a team captain for volleyball and track and field. She also participated in band with all-conference honors, orchestra with all-state honors and choir. Anderson scored a perfect 36 on her ACT, is a National Merit Commended Scholar and earned academic all-state honors while maintaining a 4.386 GPA.
Lane competed on the varsity basketball team and participated in the Kennedy choir program, earning a superior rating and all-conference honors and serving as president of Kennedy Chorale. He also participated in show choir as a captain while maintaining a 3.995 GPA.
