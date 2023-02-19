Bloomington Jefferson High School seniors Snezhanna Medvedovski and Nathan Orcutt, along with Bloomington Kennedy High School seniors Siri Anderson and Davaughn Lane, are this year’s Academics, Arts and Athletics Award nominees.

Each year, high school seniors are selected for their participation in Minnesota State High School League-sponsored arts and athletics while maintaining high academic standing. They are eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship and will be honored at the Triple ‘A’ on-court ceremony, which will be held in conjunction with the boys state basketball tournament in March.

