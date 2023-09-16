Members of the Bloomington Lincoln and Kennedy High School class of 1966 are celebrating their 75th birthday this year, and a birthday celebration will be held next week.

The celebration is 3-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Cowboy Jack’s, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington.

  

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments