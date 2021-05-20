Bloomington’s annual citywide garage sale returns this weekend.
After a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bloomington Optimist Club has organized the annual event, with more than 30 homes in Bloomington participating. The sales are May 20-22, and a list of participating households, with their hours of sale for each day, are listed at the club’s website.
The club also has a map pinpointing each sale location.
Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org
