The Bloomington Fire Department will host open houses this weekend in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week.

Open houses for the city’s six fire stations will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments