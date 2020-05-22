The state’s stay-at-home order has ended, but Bloomington’s city facilities will remain closed to the public until further notice.
Meetings of the Bloomington City Council will continue to be held through video conferencing and available via live streaming, but activity is scheduled to return to Bloomington Civic Plaza in June, with the opening of the farmers market.
The market is held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in the east parking lot of Civic Plaza, and the 2020 season begins June 13. Visitors are expected to follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding masks, which are recommended in public settings. Farmers market staff will monitor the visitor level in the market and will limit customers at the entrance if social distancing cannot be maintained due to crowding.
Information and updates about the market are available online at tr.im/bfarmers.
Although city buildings remain closed, city staff members are continuing to provide services. Residents may connect with the city’s staff through the city’s website, by phone and by email for a variety of services. Public safety departments, including police, fire and public works, continue to provide uninterrupted services.
Although the stay-at-home order has expired, Minnesotans are advised to stay close to home and are allowed to have gatherings of up to 10 friends and family members. Social distancing with masks, handwashing and other safety measures should be followed.
Summer parks and recreation events, programs and activities that attract large groups have been canceled and will not be reinstated. The need for social distancing measures, limited group sizes and cleaning and disinfecting do not allow the city to safely offer its summer programs or open its facilities.
Area parks and trails remain available for use, canoeing, paddle boarding and fishing are available at Bush Lake and Dwan Golf Course is open for the season. The city also offers a variety of activities through the Recreation Experience Center, an online resource available at tr.im/rec20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.