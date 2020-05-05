Despite the uncertainty about the summer, and beyond, at Bloomington public schools, graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 are being planned for this summer at the district’s football stadium.
The annual commencement ceremonies are being scheduled for a weekend in June, coronavirus pandemic permitting. If the district cannot safely hold a ceremony at Lincoln Stadium in June, an alternate weekend in July has been reserved, according to Bloomington Jefferson High School Principal Jaysen Anderson.
Speaking during the Bloomington Board of Education’s April 27 meeting, Anderson said that the committee working on alternate plans for commencement ceremonies set aside Saturday, June 20, for an outdoor ceremony. Both high schools would hold their ceremony that day, with one ceremony beginning at noon and the other beginning late in the afternoon, Anderson said.
Seating on the field would be configured to accommodate social distancing concerns, and graduates would be limited to one or two guests for the ceremony, Anderson added.
If the weather turns out to be prohibitive that day, the ceremonies would be moved to Sunday, June 21. If state guidelines and restrictions prohibit a ceremony in June, the weekend of July 18-19 is reserved, he noted.
A digital program is also being produced to commemorate the class of 2020, Anderson said.
The outdoor ceremonies would replace the ceremonies that were to take place at the end of the month at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Although the district is working to find a replacement for commencement, there’s little likelihood prom will be rescheduled this year. “We are not going to be able to do a prom,” Anderson said.
Other summer plans for the district are also shrouded in uncertainty, but district officials are looking at options for how to provide them, should pandemic restrictions continue.
The district provides a variety of summer school programs within its buildings and will aim to provide those programs in person, according to Assistant Superintendent Jenna Mitchler. If in-person programs cannot take place, an alternate format will be provided, if feasible. What format the district pursues has yet to be determined, she noted. “We are waiting for more guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education,” she told the board.
The district has distributed more than 171,000 grab-and-go meals for breakfast or lunch to families since school buildings closed in mid-March, as directed by the state. The district offers summer food programs in its buildings, and the options for this summer’s services have yet to be determined, according to Rynetta Renford, the district’s food production supervisor.
The district’s community education programs have canceled since the schools were closed, but the community education department continues to plan programs for the summer, and beyond, should the department get the go-ahead to resume programming, according to Jake Winchell, the executive director of community education.
Even if programs resume this summer, the limitations to programming and interest from residents are uncertain, Winchell said.
Some aspects of community education, such as its early childhood education programs, are being modified to allow for distance learning. The transition to distance learning for adult basic education is an easier transition, as some of the program’s courses were being offered online prior to the pandemic shutdown, Winchell explained.
Building rentals generate revenue for the district, and the community education department coordinates those rentals. All rentals through May have been canceled, and the staff if working to reschedule as many of those rentals as possible, despite the uncertainty regarding when and how group activities can resume, according to Winchell.
Distance learning
Students learned last month that they would not be going back to their classrooms this spring, which means they’ll continue their classwork at home.
The extension of Gov. Tim Walz’s order to close schools was anticipated by the district as students and teachers adapted to their new routines through April, according to Andy Kubas, the executive director of learning and teaching.
Kubas praised the overall execution of distance learning plans the district had to adopt with little time for planning. “Distance learning is going very well,” he said.
It took a few weeks to fine-tune distance learning, and challenges remain, but issues continue to be addressed as the school year continues. Feedback from parents, by email and through surveys, as well as feedback from teachers and administrators, help the district identify areas that need improvement, Kubas explained.
Without students and teachers meeting in classrooms to close out the school year, the district will have to develop a system to allow students to claim any of their personal possessions left behind in classrooms or lockers, and the district needs to collect its materials that students are using at home, according to Rick Kaufman the executive director of community relations.
Principals from each building are working with the administrative staff to determine the processes for that exchange, Kaufman noted.
With the implementation of distance learning, the district has been tracking technological challenges students and staff members have encountered.
The district has multiple ways for families to report technology issues to the support staff, and requests for assistance have leveled off, and are at approximately half of what they were when distance learning began, according to John Weisser, the executive director of technology and information services.
Internet access assistance to families is also being addressed. The district provides Wi-Fi hot spots to families who do not have internet access, and the district purchased 100 new hot spots to meet the demand, Weisser noted.
