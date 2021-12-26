Bloomington Jefferson High School juniors Elias Caspari and Snezhanna Medvedovski and Bloomington Kennedy High School juniors Marques Monroe and Salina Sang are this year’s Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership Award nominees.
Each year, high school juniors are recognized for their involvement in school activities, volunteer efforts and leadership qualities. Nominees are eligible for a statewide award in January.
Caspari participates in soccer, show choir and theater at Jefferson. He spends his spare time volunteering at both his church and community theater. Caspari is on the honor roll and has a 4.02 GPA.
Medvedovski participates in track and orchestra, and is a gymnastics captain at Jefferson. She serves as a member of Pathfinders, the Student Council and the National Honor Society. Medvedovski also spends a great deal of time volunteering at her church. She is on the honor roll with a 4.368 GPA.
Monroe participates in basketball and is a captain for the Kennedy football team. He is a three-time all-conference team member, was named to the second-team all-metro team and is the conference defensive player of the year. Monroe has volunteered with his church, youth football camps and Bloomington Athletic Association. He has lettered twice academically and has a 3.798 GPA.
Sang participates in the Kennedy swim and dive team as a three-time letter winner and as captain for the 2022 season. She is a member of NHS and student government, as well as a volunteer coordinator. Sang was the Clothing Drive Committee lead in 10th grade. She volunteers with Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, Feed My Starving Children and Valley View Middle School, and provides English/Khmer translation. Sang has lettered twice academically and has a 4.299 GPA.
