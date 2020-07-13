The Bloomington Board of Education unanimously adopted a resolution endorsing its Safe and Supportive Schools plan to address racial inequities and foster school environments that promote respect for and curiosity about all cultures.
The June 22 resolution also commits to using a racial-equity lens in the development of new, or reforming of current, school board goals and policies, or district educational curriculum.
“As leaders of Bloomington Public Schools, we are compelled to speak out in response to recent events that have called attention to racist attitudes and actions, and other forms of systemic racism, which has a profound impact on our students, families, staff and community,” Chairwoman Nelly Korman said in reading the resolution.
“Providing a safe and supportive school environment that ensures the physical and emotional safety of students and staff creates the conditions necessary to foster academic achievement,” Korman added.
Korman said the school board plans to refresh its strategic plan with an emphasis on safe and supportive schools.
