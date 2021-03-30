For the second consecutive year, Bloomington’s annual egg hunt has been usurped by the coronavirus pandemic, but a substitute event is being held in its place this weekend.

The 2021 Spring Eggstravaganza will feature a drive-thru version of the egg hunt, with vehicles stopping along a route through the Marsh Lake Playfields west parking lot. Several community organizations will be providing treats along the route.

The Eggstravaganza is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

Participants must register online for access to the Eggstravaganza. One registration covers all occupants of a vehicle, and participants may arrive at any time during their designated 15-minute block. Registration is available at blm.mn/webtrac.

Vehicles must enter at West 98th Street and Collegeview Road, then proceed north along the west side of Normandale Community College and follow signs to the Marsh Lake Playfields parking lot.

Info: 952-563-8877

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments