Saturday:

Bloomington’s annual egg hunt returns to Normandale Lake Park this weekend.

Children 8 and younger are invited to participate 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W 84th St.

The egg hunt features 9,000 candy-filled eggs, with music by the Teddy Bear Band beginning at 10 a.m.

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.

Sunday: 

A Bloomington church will host an Easter egg hunt this weekend.

Transfiguration Lutheran Church will host an egg hunt outside the church, 11000 France Ave., at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, April 17.

The egg hunt is open to children grade-school age and younger.

Info: 952-884-2364

