Sen. Melisa Franzen (DFL-Edina) and Reps. Steve Elkins (DFL-Bloomington) and Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina) invite community members to join them for a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16.

The legislators will share information about the COVID-19 pandemic and listen to questions, feedback and suggestions from residents of District 49 via Facebook Live, which will be streamed on Edelson’s Facebook page at facebook.com/RepHeatherEdelson.

Community members can submit questions and comments ahead of time via email to either rep.heather.edelson@house.mn, rep.steve.elkins@house.mn, or trimurl.co/ITpE9t for Franzen.

