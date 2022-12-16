A Bloomington Police deputy chief graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, last week.

Deputy Chief Kim Clauson was a member of the 284th session of the National Academy. She is among a handful of officers in the Bloomington Police Department’s history to complete the program. Nationally, fewer than 1% officers have the opportunity to attend the program, according to the Bloomington Police Department’s announcement.

