A Bloomington Police deputy chief graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, last week.
Deputy Chief Kim Clauson was a member of the 284th session of the National Academy. She is among a handful of officers in the Bloomington Police Department’s history to complete the program. Nationally, fewer than 1% officers have the opportunity to attend the program, according to the Bloomington Police Department’s announcement.
The National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, participating officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
The 284th session consisted of 237 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia, as well as members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.
Clauson has been a member of the Bloomington Police Department since 1999. She was promoted to sergeant in 2009 where she supervised the patrol division and various units in the investigations division. In 2015 she was promoted to commander and managed both the patrol and investigations divisions. In 2021 she was promoted to deputy chief where she is currently overseeing the civilian services, professional standards and training and investigations divisions.
The National Academy has had 53,908 graduates since it began in 1935.
