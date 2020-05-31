The city of Bloomington has extended its local curfew to include Sunday night.
The curfew is from 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31, to 6 a.m. Monday, June 1.
At this point, there are no specific threats to Bloomington, but residents may see an increased police and fire department presence in the coming days as the police department continues to monitor the situation, according to an announcement from the Bloomington Police Department.
"The past week has been emotional for all of us. I want to express my thanks to the residents of Bloomington for their cooperation and adherence to the city’s curfew order on Friday and Saturday night. We recognize this may have been disruptive for many of you. Your cooperation allowed us to ensure the safety of all our residents and businesses," Police Chief Jeff Potts said in a statement announcing the extension.
During the curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place unless required to do so for work.
All law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, as well as other personnel authorized by the city, Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol or Minnesota National Guard are exempt from the curfew.
Individuals seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances or experiencing homelessness are also exempt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.