Creekside Community Center will reopen July 8.

An open house previewing programs and services that are available will be held 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 7.

Creekside’s Hours of Operation will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. The building will be closed on the weekend.

Info: tr.im/ccc7

