To delay or not to delay, that seemed to be the question.
During its May 4 meeting, the Bloomington City Council discussed closing Creekside Community Center and the Motor Vehicle Office as cost-saving measures in response to financial losses the city is projecting during the coronavirus pandemic, and beyond. Concern regarding the lack of public feedback was one of several reasons the council agreed to delay those decisions until its May 18 meeting.
The city stands to lose millions of dollars in lodging and entertainment taxes this year due to the current closure of Mall of America and the decrease in hotel occupancy across the city. Closing Creekside Community Center and moving some of the programs inside of the building to other city facilities could save the city an estimated $700,000 annually.
The Motor Vehicle Office is intended to operate as an enterprise fund, but fees collected through motor vehicle and other licensing services have not covered the city’s operational costs for several years. The city budgeted $125,000 in support of the office in 2020, and projected that subsidy to increase to $250,000 in 2021.
Councilmember Jack Baloga lobbied hard against making decisions at Monday night’s meeting, given that the topics had only been discussed during the council’s April 27 study session, and many residents were not aware the decisions were being considered by the council until this past weekend. Baloga wanted an opportunity to hear additional feedback and look at other options to reducing city costs. He didn’t want it to appear as if the council was making the decisions in a vacuum, without any other options or information available for consideration. The council may come to the same choice, but he preferred making that choice after going through a process to get there, he explained.
The council agreed unanimously to postpone its decisions until May 18. The city will not conduct formal public hearings on the subjects, but will attempt to collect comments prior to or take testimony during the May 18 meeting. The council’s meetings are not open for public attendance, and most of the council is participating through video conferencing due to Bloomington Civic Plaza being closed during the pandemic. The meetings are streamed live and the city has resources available during the meetings for public participation.
