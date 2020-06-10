Bloomington’s Community Budget Advisory Committee meetings will be broadcast live on cable television.
The first meeting was held June 10, and each meeting will be broadcast live on BTV2, cable channel 17, at 6:30 p.m.
Meetings will also stream live on the city’s YouTube channel, and replays of the meeting will be on BTV, cable channels 14 and 859, at 6 p.m. the following Saturday, with replays starting every six hours through noon Sunday.
The live meetings will be broadcast on BTV2 due to the weekly 7 p.m. Wednesday replays of the Bloomington City Council meetings on BTV.
The nine-member committee, appointed by the council this spring, will review the city’s budget and services to provide the council with recommendations to address the budget challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic and loss of lodging and entertainment tax revenues in recent months.
Info: tr.im/cbac
