The Bloomington Jefferson and Kennedy high school classes of 2021 will participate in traditional commencement ceremonies this spring, with a few modifications.

Ceremonies will be held in Exhibit Hall C of the Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 Second Ave. S.

The Kennedy High School ceremony is 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, while the Jefferson High School ceremony is 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the ceremonies will not be open to the public. Each student has been issued tickets for their guests, and only ticket holders will be allowed to enter the convention center.

Following the student recessionals, students and family members will be allowed to gather outside the convention center.

The ceremonies will be broadcast live by BEC-TV, the school district’s cable access station. The ceremonies will also be available to livestream. BEC-TV information is available online at bectv.org.

All social distancing protocols, in accordance with the Minnesota Department of Health, will be followed during the ceremony. All graduates and visitors at the convention center must wear a mask at all times. Anyone not following safety protocols will be asked to leave.

Commencement plans are subject to change, based upon guidance from Bloomington Public Schools, in conjunction with the Minnesota departments of education and health.

