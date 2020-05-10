I have a large post-it note on my kitchen cabinet with a running list of home projects that I’d hoped to complete in the near future.
Some have been there for years: New driveway, new sidewalk to street, replace some old windows, upgrade my kitchen from the 1950s. Some are newer: Replace broken fencing in my backyard, get a new screen for my back door to replace the one my dog Bella destroyed. There aren’t even “fun” items on that list, like a gazebo or new lawn furniture. Yet, like many others, I was eagerly awaiting spring to start tackling this list.
Now, everything is at a standstill. Although price was a consideration before, now it is the top concern. I don’t dare spend money on wish list projects after watching my retirement accounts take such a huge hit. And who has time to shop for stuff like that when we are preoccupied, looking for toilet paper and face masks?
I survived being laid off during the Great Recession, when I didn’t have a full-time job for about three years. But this feels even more scary, now we are worried about both our health and our finances.
The good thing about being retired is that I no longer worry about losing my job. Friends who are still in the workforce are very stressed about whether it is safe to go to work, if they can realistically work from home or if they will end up losing their jobs entirely.
Each day I make a point of calling at least one friend to check in on them and chat. As I hang up from many of those calls, I often feel very fortunate. I’m not confined to a house with kids and a husband as we all try to work or study from home. It’s just me and my sweet shelties. And thank God this happened in the spring so we can get outside, talk walks, work in our gardens, etc. Just think if this had happened in the dead of winter. Now, for the most part, when I’m at home, things feel pretty normal, until I don my mask and venture out to the stores and see empty shelves.
Like the Great Recession, there is weird comfort in knowing others are going through the same thing; we aren’t in this alone. But that’s also the bad news. The entire world is going through a horrible time where we both fear for our lives and our finances. Who knows what our “new normal” will be?
I really worry about those who were already struggling to get by. And for those who finally decided to retire, assuming that their retirement plans would comfortably supplement their Social Security income. Or those who just bought a house or a new business or had a child. The list goes on.
Although we are all fearful and affected by COVID-19, there are many who are more acutely feeling the pain than others.
The other day, I was on a Webex meeting with two of Bloomington’s outreach and engagement coordinators, along with other alumni members of the city’s leadership program. We were discussing how we could help spread the word about available resources and where we were seeing the greatest needs in our community.
During that meeting, one of the attendees shared an expression that she’d heard, which resonated with her. And it certainly resonated with me: Although we are all in the same storm, we are not in the same boat.
If you’re in a stronger lifeboat, check to see how you can assist others and help get them through this storm.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties.
