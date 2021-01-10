A production by the theater department at Normandale Community College of Bloomington has been invited to participate in this year’s Region V Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

The college’s virtual performance of “In This Together” was selected as one of 12 productions invited to the regional festival, which will be held virtually Jan. 16-24.

Normandale’s production originally streamed live over two nights in October. It is a two-act cabaret featuring songs, music, dance, monologues and spoken word. With pieces chosen by the student performers, the overarching theme focused on what is happening in and to the world.

Productions invited to the regional festival are from colleges and universities in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Normandale is the only two-year college to have productions selected to the current or last year’s festival, and is one of three schools to receive a return invitation for 2021.

Video of the performance is available online at tr.im/21theater.

