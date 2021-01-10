A production by the theater department at Normandale Community College of Bloomington has been invited to participate in this year’s Region V Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.
The college’s virtual performance of “In This Together” was selected as one of 12 productions invited to the regional festival, which will be held virtually Jan. 16-24.
Normandale’s production originally streamed live over two nights in October. It is a two-act cabaret featuring songs, music, dance, monologues and spoken word. With pieces chosen by the student performers, the overarching theme focused on what is happening in and to the world.
Productions invited to the regional festival are from colleges and universities in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Normandale is the only two-year college to have productions selected to the current or last year’s festival, and is one of three schools to receive a return invitation for 2021.
Video of the performance is available online at tr.im/21theater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.