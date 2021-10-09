A Bloomington college held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new welcome center.

Bethany Global University held a ceremony Oct. 4 for the first new building on its Bloomington campus since 1979. The welcome center will serve as a front door to the campus and social gathering space for students, staff and guests.

Founded in 1945 at 6820 Auto Club Road, five families sold everything and lived in common for years following World War II. They started Bethany Missionary Training Center in 1948, which became known as Bethany College of Missions and secured its accreditation in 2016, by the Association of Biblical Higher Education. The mission of Bethany is to “take the church to where it is not and help others to do the same.” More than 1,000 Bethany-trained missionaries have served in more than 90 countries.

