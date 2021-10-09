A Bloomington college held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new welcome center.
Bethany Global University held a ceremony Oct. 4 for the first new building on its Bloomington campus since 1979. The welcome center will serve as a front door to the campus and social gathering space for students, staff and guests.
Founded in 1945 at 6820 Auto Club Road, five families sold everything and lived in common for years following World War II. They started Bethany Missionary Training Center in 1948, which became known as Bethany College of Missions and secured its accreditation in 2016, by the Association of Biblical Higher Education. The mission of Bethany is to “take the church to where it is not and help others to do the same.” More than 1,000 Bethany-trained missionaries have served in more than 90 countries.
Info: bethanygu.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.