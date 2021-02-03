Less than two weeks after bringing a portion of its elementary students back to the classroom, Bloomington Public Schools announced a two-week closure of its buildings due to the impact of COVID-19 on the school district’s transportation department.
“A significant level of COVID-19 is occurring in our transportation department impacting our ability to serve students and families,” the school district announced late last week.
The closure was effective Friday, Jan. 29. All early childhood, preschool and elementary school classes will remain in distance learning through Thursday, Feb. 11. Classes for all early childhood, preschool and elementary grade levels, including grades 3-5, will resume on Friday, Feb. 12, according to the school district’s announcement.
Transportation for secondary in-person learning and extracurricular activities was also suspended through Feb. 11.
Child care services are being provided during the two-week return to distance learning
The district’s Early Learners Academy will continue at Poplar Bridge and Hillcrest elementary schools, from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
The return to distance learning follows the recommendations of the Minnesota Safe Learning Plan, and in consultation with state and local public health agencies, the district’s announcement noted.
Info: tr.im/covid19
