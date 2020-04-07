Pickleball courts in Bloomington are closed as of today.
The city announced April 6 that the courts would be closed as of Tuesday, April 7, until further notice.
The city is continuously evaluating parks, facilities, park amenities and other closures and cancellations in order to protect the health and safety of the public while still considering the need for everyone to enjoy being active outside during this coronavirus pandemic.
Parks remain open, and visitors are encouraged to use playgrounds and other park facilities responsibly by staying six feet away from other people, avoiding group activities, including group sports, and by not touching play structures and other surfaces.
A list of city and other closures and cancellations is available online at https://tr.im/b19.
