The Bloomington City Council will hold an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to discuss emergency response in Bloomington.

The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will be closed for a safety briefing and report from the chiefs of police and fire related to the city’s emergency response and safety plans for city services, facilities and systems, as well as plans for protecting Bloomington residents, buildings, and businesses.

The meeting precedes a potential protest being promoted for 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue, in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Monday night.

