A Bloomington at-large City Council member will host a virtual community conversation this weekend.

Nathan Coulter will discuss issues through a 90-minute zoom meeting, beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Registration is available at tr.im/nc24.

Info: tr.im/nathanc

