Bloomington at-large Councilmember Nathan Coulter will host a community conversation this week.

His periodic forum will be conducted virtually and require pre-registration to participate. It will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.

Registration: tr.im/nc28

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments