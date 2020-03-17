The coronavirus pandemic has prompted Bloomington to declare a local emergency.
The declaration was made Sunday evening by Mayor Tim Busse and affirmed unanimously by the Bloomington City Council during an emergency meeting Monday evening.
Busse’s declaration spans three days and requires the council’s affirmation for it to be extended 30 days. The council did so unanimously during an emergency meeting that preceded its regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night.
Bloomington’s emergency declaration authorizes the city to implement its emergency operations plan, which denotes basic strategies by which the city will mobilize its resources and conduct activities, according to Busse.
“Our emergency operations plan is designed to coordinate resources in a way that maximizes protection of life and property and ensures the continuity of government. And in a worst-case scenario, the plan would guide efforts to sustain survivors and repair and restore critical infrastructure,” Busse said.
City Manager Jamie Verbrugge is responsible for providing the overall direction and control of city resources involved in response to the city’s emergency needs, while Fire Chief Ulie Seal serves as the city’s emergency manager, coordinating all aspects of the plan. He also serves as the liaison to Hennepin County’s emergency management director, Busse explained.
The emergency operations plan allows the city manager to suspend certain rules that are followed under normal protocol if emergency response requires expediency in acquiring people, services or materials, Seal explained.
“We can do that much more quickly under the direction of the city manager rather than going through an RPF process or a bidding process,” he explained.
The plan also allows the city manager to direct employees and associated resources toward addressing the most critical issues facing the city, Seal added.
The plan is not a how-to book, but a framework for the city to operate under, he noted.
The council’s affirmation of the emergency declaration allowed for public comment. With Councilmembers Jack Baloga and Dwayne Lowman participating in the meeting by telephone, and council and staff members sitting approximately six feet apart, Assistant City Manager Kris Wilson summarized 22 resident comments that had been submitted by email, expressing a range of concerns about the pandemic and its potential effect upon Bloomington. Some comments favored the closing of Mall of America and restaurants in the city, while others opposed such action, according to Wilson.
Other comments expressed concern for the protection of the city’s most vulnerable residents and concern for the loss of city services, such as inspections for building and remodeling projects, particularly those in progress, Wilson explained.
“If you did a word search, ‘Mall of America’ would probably be the phrase that pops up the most commonly in these documents,” she said.
Baloga asked if closing the Mall of America was within the purview of the city’s declaration of emergency.
The city can order the closure of bars and restaurants, but, “We do not have the local authority to order the closure of that particular business,” Verbrugge said.
Verbrugge noted that in making a statewide emergency declaration earlier Monday that closes restaurants, bars and other entertainment and gathering places statewide, the governor did not include Mall of America in the declaration, although he did address it, Verbrugge explained.
Hours after the city’s meeting, the mall announced its closure, effective 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Baloga also asked what the protocol is if circumstances do not improve, or further deteriorate, at the end of the 30-day declaration.
City Attorney Melissa Manderschied said that the council has the option to extend the declaration, with another vote. The council will meet on April 6, prior to the mid-April expiration of the declaration, and will review the city’s status at that time, Verbrugge noted.
Lowman asked how information about emergency decisions would be disseminated.
The city will use its E-subscribe service to email updates to anyone who requests COVID-19 notifications through the city’s website, and the information will also be posted to the city’s website and shared through social media, according to Verbrugge.
Employee compensation
The council also discussed employee compensation during the emergency meeting.
Verbrugge said that the city is not closing Bloomington Civic Plaza and will attempt to provide city services in a reasonable and responsible way that protects the health and safety of the public and city employees.
The city has closed Bloomington Ice Garden, Creekside Community Center and Bloomington Center for the Arts, however, and employees working for those entities may run out of things to do as the buildings remain closed to the public, Verbrugge noted.
Some employees may not be needed as a result of building closures, and others may be at an increased risk to COVID-19 due to their age or pre-existing health conditions, he added.
The compensation policy presented to the council provides the city manager with the authority to excuse employees from work without a reduction in pay or having to use accrued leave during the emergency declaration.
In some cases, employees may be called upon to assist with other city needs, when possible, and some employees are already working from home to minimize the exposure to employees and others in city buildings, according to Verbrugge.
The council approved both the emergency declaration and the compensation policy unanimously.
The Sun Current's coronavirus coverage can be accessed online at http://tr.im/c19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.