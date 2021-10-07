A Bloomington church will host its annual electric vehicle expo this weekend.
More than 20 electric vehicles will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road.
The American Lung Association will host dealer test drives, and electric bikes, scooters, mowers, snow blowers and a transit van will be on display. Electric-vehicle owners will discuss their ownership and driving experiences.
Info: tr.im/ev21
