A Bloomington church will host its annual electric vehicle expo this weekend.

More than 20 electric vehicles will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road.

The American Lung Association will host dealer test drives, and electric bikes, scooters, mowers, snow blowers and a transit van will be on display. Electric-vehicle owners will discuss their ownership and driving experiences.

Info: tr.im/ev21

