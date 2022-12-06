The Bloomington Chorale will perform a holiday concert this month.

The “This Shining Night” concert is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Schneider Theater of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

