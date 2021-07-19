A discussion about the development of Bloomington’s South Loop District will be held next week.
The Bloomington Chamber will host the panel discussion, which begins 9 a.m. Friday, July 23, in the council chambers of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
Schane Rudlang, the Bloomington Port Authority administrator, will moderate the discussion about the decade-long development of South Loop as a regional center for commerce and connectivity. Alejandra Pelinka, the director of creative placemaking for the city of Bloomington, and Mark Fabel, the executive vice president of development for McGouch Companies, will provide updates about South Loop’s mixed-use transformation.
Info: mplschamber.com/btt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.