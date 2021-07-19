A discussion about the development of Bloomington’s South Loop District will be held next week.

The Bloomington Chamber will host the panel discussion, which begins 9 a.m. Friday, July 23, in the council chambers of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

Schane Rudlang, the Bloomington Port Authority administrator, will moderate the discussion about the decade-long development of South Loop as a regional center for commerce and connectivity. Alejandra Pelinka, the director of creative placemaking for the city of Bloomington, and Mark Fabel, the executive vice president of development for McGouch Companies, will provide updates about South Loop’s mixed-use transformation.

Info: mplschamber.com/btt

