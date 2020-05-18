Bloomington Career and College Academy was awarded one of 17 Youth Skills Training grants awarded to Minnesota school districts and employer partners.
The $90,000 grant will support Bloomington Public Schools programming that allows students to gain real, hands-on experience in high-demand, high-growth career field pathways during high school.
“The grant will help us continue to work with local employers and our education partners to connect academy students to opportunities for training and jobs in our community in the field of manufacturing,” said Gary Kressin, Bloomington Career and College Academy director.
The academy offers students opportunities to explore or begin a career in high school. The district’s pathways allow students to earn industry-recognized certificates and training, in addition to earning college credits in high school through partnerships with Normandale Community College and Hennepin Technical College.
Learn more at bloomingtonschools.org/BCCA.
