The League of Women Voters Bloomington will stream its candidate forums for Bloomington Board of Education and Bloomington City Council elections.

Candidate forums were recorded without an audience and will be available for streaming after Sept. 17 through the city’s and league’s websites.

City council candidates participated in a Sept. 9 forum while school board candidates participated in a Sept. 14 forum.

Forum access will be available through bloomingtonmn.gov and lwvmn.org/bloomington. Forums will also be available through cable TV channels 14 and 859.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, political organization which encourages informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The league never endorses or supports a political candidate or party.

