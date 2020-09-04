Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Sept. 4

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

6:30 p.m. 2019 Football: Henry Sibley at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 2-8

10:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Bloomington Chorale

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fantasy Island”

Saturday, Sept. 5

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fantasy Island”

8:30 p.m. Football: Providence Academy at Kennedy (Homecoming)

Sunday, Sept. 6

6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: Sept. 2

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 2-8

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (2)

Monday, Sept. 7

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 2-8

6:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Project Power”

7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: Aug. 31

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns. Want a healthier lawn and yard that needs less supplemental watering?

Tuesday, Sept. 8

6 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 31st Annual Spring Student Recital - 2018

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 2-8

9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Legislative Candidate Videos - General Election 2020

10 p.m. Arts in the Parks - Eden Prairie Community Band

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Project Power”

Wednesday, Sept. 9

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22

7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: Aug. 31

Thursday, Sept. 10

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Sept. 10

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22

9:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks - Eden Prairie Community Band

11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Legislative Candidate Videos - General Election 2020

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

