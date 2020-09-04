Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Sept. 4
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
6:30 p.m. 2019 Football: Henry Sibley at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 2-8
10:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Bloomington Chorale
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fantasy Island”
Saturday, Sept. 5
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fantasy Island”
8:30 p.m. Football: Providence Academy at Kennedy (Homecoming)
Sunday, Sept. 6
6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: Sept. 2
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 2-8
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (2)
Monday, Sept. 7
6 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 2-8
6:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Project Power”
7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: Aug. 31
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns. Want a healthier lawn and yard that needs less supplemental watering?
Tuesday, Sept. 8
6 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 31st Annual Spring Student Recital - 2018
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 2-8
9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Legislative Candidate Videos - General Election 2020
10 p.m. Arts in the Parks - Eden Prairie Community Band
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Project Power”
Wednesday, Sept. 9
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22
7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: Aug. 31
Thursday, Sept. 10
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Sept. 10
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22
9:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks - Eden Prairie Community Band
11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Legislative Candidate Videos - General Election 2020
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
