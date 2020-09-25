Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Sept. 25

6:30 p.m. 2019 Football: Waconia at Jefferson (Hall of Fame)

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 23-29

10:30 p.m. 2019 Pavement Management Program Assessment Info Meeting

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The One and Only Ivan”

Saturday, Sept. 26

6 p.m. Human Services: Putting Your Gardens to Bed for the Winter

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The One and Only Ivan”

8:30 p.m. Boys Soccer: Kennedy at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)

10:30 p.m. Boys Soccer: Chanhassen at Jefferson

Sunday, Sept. 27

6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: Sept. 23

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 23-29

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Chaska

Monday, Sept. 28

6 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: Sept. 21

11 p.m. 2020 Pavement Management Program and 2018 East Bloomington Freeway Improvement Project Special Assessment Informational Presentation

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”

Tuesday, Sept. 29

6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Senate Dist. 49 and 50 Candidate Forum

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 23-29

9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Ballot Question Information

10 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”

Wednesday, Sept. 30

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Project Power”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: Sept. 21

Thursday, Oct. 1

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Sept. 24

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Project Power”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

9:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 House Dist. 49B, 50A and 50B Candidate Forum

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

