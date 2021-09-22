Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Sept. 24

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: September 2021

6:30 p.m. Away Football: Jefferson at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 22-28

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flag Day”

Saturday, Sept. 25

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: September 2021

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 22-28

7 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flag Day”

8:30 p.m. Football: Richfield at Kennedy

Sunday, Sept. 26

6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington/PTSA Council: School Board Candidates Forum 2021

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: September 2021

8:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2021 City Council Candidates Forum

11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 22-28

11:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 21

Monday, Sept. 27

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Sept. 27

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Protégé”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 22-28

Tuesday, Sept. 28

6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 22-28

8 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 28

8:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Sept. 28

9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021

10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Candyman”

Wednesday, Sept. 29

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Sept. 27

10:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 28

11 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Sept. 28

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 29 to Oct. 5

Thursday, Sept. 30

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Sept. 23

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Candyman”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 29 to Oct. 5

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing

11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments