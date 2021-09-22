Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Sept. 24
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: September 2021
6:30 p.m. Away Football: Jefferson at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 22-28
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flag Day”
Saturday, Sept. 25
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: September 2021
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 22-28
7 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flag Day”
8:30 p.m. Football: Richfield at Kennedy
Sunday, Sept. 26
6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington/PTSA Council: School Board Candidates Forum 2021
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: September 2021
8:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2021 City Council Candidates Forum
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 22-28
11:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 21
Monday, Sept. 27
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Sept. 27
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Protégé”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 22-28
Tuesday, Sept. 28
6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 22-28
8 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 28
8:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Sept. 28
9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021
10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Candyman”
Wednesday, Sept. 29
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Sept. 27
10:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 28
11 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Sept. 28
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 29 to Oct. 5
Thursday, Sept. 30
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Sept. 23
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Candyman”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 29 to Oct. 5
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing
11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
