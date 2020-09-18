Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Sept. 18
6:30 p.m. 2019 Football: St. Anthony Village at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22
10:30 p.m. 2019 Pavement Management Program Assessment Info Meeting
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Secret Garden”
Saturday, Sept. 19
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Secret Garden”
8:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Chanhassen at Jefferson
10:30 p.m. 2020 Boys Basketball: Chaska at Jefferson
Sunday, Sept. 20
6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: Sept. 16
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22
11 p.m. City Council Study Agenda: Sept. 21
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Prior Lake vs. Orono
Monday, Sept. 21
6 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: Sept. 21
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Human Trafficking
Tuesday, Sept. 22
6 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: How to Earn Back Your Remodeling Investment When You Sell
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22
9 p.m. 2020 Pavement Management Program Assessment Info Meeting
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The One and Only Ivan”
Wednesday, Sept. 23
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Words on Bathroom Walls”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 23-29
7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: Sept. 21
Thursday, Sept. 24
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Sept. 24
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Words on Bathroom Walls”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 23-29
9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!
11 p.m. 2020 Pavement Management Program Assessment Info Meeting
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
