Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Sept. 18

6:30 p.m. 2019 Football: St. Anthony Village at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22

10:30 p.m. 2019 Pavement Management Program Assessment Info Meeting

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Secret Garden”

Saturday, Sept. 19

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Secret Garden”

8:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Chanhassen at Jefferson

10:30 p.m. 2020 Boys Basketball: Chaska at Jefferson

Sunday, Sept. 20

6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: Sept. 16

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22

11 p.m. City Council Study Agenda: Sept. 21

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Prior Lake vs. Orono

Monday, Sept. 21

6 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: Sept. 21

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Human Trafficking

Tuesday, Sept. 22

6 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: How to Earn Back Your Remodeling Investment When You Sell

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22

9 p.m. 2020 Pavement Management Program Assessment Info Meeting

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The One and Only Ivan”

Wednesday, Sept. 23

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Words on Bathroom Walls”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 23-29

7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: Sept. 21

Thursday, Sept. 24

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Sept. 24

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Words on Bathroom Walls”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 23-29

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!

11 p.m. 2020 Pavement Management Program Assessment Info Meeting

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

