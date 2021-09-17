Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Sept. 17

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: September 2021

6:30 p.m. Football: Kennedy at Park Center (CCX Production)

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 15-21

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Protégé”

Saturday, Sept. 18

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: September 2021

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 15-21

7 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Thunder Force”

8:30 p.m. Football: Apple Valley at Jefferson (Hall of Fame)

Sunday, Sept. 19

6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2021 School Board Candidates Forum

7:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Candyman”

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: September 2021

8:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2021 City Council Candidates Forum

11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 15-21

11:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 14

Monday, Sept. 20

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Sept. 20

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flag Day”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 15-21

Tuesday, Sept. 21

6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 15-21

8 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 21

8:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Sept. 21

9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021

10 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Wednesday, Sept. 22

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Sept. 20

10:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 21

11 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Sept. 21

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 22-28

Thursday, Sept. 23

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Sept. 23

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 22-28

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration

11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

