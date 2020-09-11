Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Sept. 11

6:30 p.m. 2019 Football: Chanhassen at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22

10:30 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Project Power”

Saturday, Sept. 12

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Project Power”

8:30 p.m. 2019 Volleyball: Kennedy at South St. Paul (TST Production)

10:15 p.m. 2019 Girls Swimming and Diving: Jefferson at Kennedy

Sunday, Sept. 13

6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: Sept. 2

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Sept. 14

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Burnsville

Monday, Sept. 14

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Sept. 14

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Sept. 14

11 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

Tuesday, Sept. 15

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22

9 p.m. 2020 Pavement Management Program Assessment Info Meeting

10 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Secret Garden”

Wednesday, Sept. 16

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bloodshot”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Sept. 14

Thursday, Sept. 17

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Sept. 10 Replay

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bloodshot”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 9-22

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek

11 p.m. 2020 Pavement Management Program Assessment Info Meeting

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

