Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Sept. 10
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: August 2021
6:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Hopkins at Jefferson
8 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Hopkins at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 8-14
10:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nomadland” and “I Care A Lot”
Saturday, Sept. 11
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: August 2021
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 8-14
7 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nomadland” and “I Care A Lot”
8:30 p.m. Football: St. Paul Highland Park at Kennedy
Sunday, Sept. 12
6 p.m. BCA Concert: Arne Fogel 50 Years (and a Little Left Over)
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: September 2021
8:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: How to Earn Back Your Remodeling Investment When You Sell
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 8-14
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (1)
Monday, Sept. 13
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Sept. 13
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Thunder Force”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 8-14
Tuesday, Sept. 14
6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - South Loop Development Update
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 8-14
8 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 14
8:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Sept. 14
9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021
10 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Voyagers”
Wednesday, Sept. 15
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Sept. 13
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 15-21
Thursday, Sept. 16
6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Voyagers”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 15-21
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration
11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
