Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Sept. 10

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: August 2021

6:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Hopkins at Jefferson

8 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Hopkins at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 8-14

10:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nomadland” and “I Care A Lot”

Saturday, Sept. 11

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: August 2021

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 8-14

7 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nomadland” and “I Care A Lot”

8:30 p.m. Football: St. Paul Highland Park at Kennedy

Sunday, Sept. 12

6 p.m. BCA Concert: Arne Fogel 50 Years (and a Little Left Over)

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: September 2021

8:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: How to Earn Back Your Remodeling Investment When You Sell

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 8-14

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (1)

Monday, Sept. 13

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Sept. 13

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Thunder Force”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 8-14

Tuesday, Sept. 14

6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - South Loop Development Update

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 8-14

8 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 14

8:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Sept. 14

9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021

10 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Voyagers”

Wednesday, Sept. 15

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Sept. 13

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 15-21

Thursday, Sept. 16

6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Voyagers”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 15-21

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration

11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments