Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, June 18
6:30 p.m. Jefferson Jazz Band Outdoor Concert 2021
8 p.m. Girls Lacrosse: Jefferson at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 16-22
10:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Land”
Saturday, June 19
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 16-22
7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Health Update
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Land”
8:30 p.m. Girls Lacrosse Section 6A Quarterfinal: Apple Valley/Burnsville at Jefferson
10:30 p.m. Jefferson Spring Choir Concert
Sunday, June 20
6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale Concert: Let Freedom Ring - Songs of Service and Valor
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flora & Ulysses”
8:30 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 16-22
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Chaska
Monday, June 21
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 14
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 16-22
Tuesday, June 22
6 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 16-22
8 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Orono
8:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Prior Lake
9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Chaos Walking”
Wednesday, June 23
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 14
10:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl:
11 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Prior Lake
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 23-29
Thursday, June 24
6 p.m. Planning Commission: June 17
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Chaos Walking”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 23-29
9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
