Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, June 18

6:30 p.m. Jefferson Jazz Band Outdoor Concert 2021

8 p.m. Girls Lacrosse: Jefferson at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 16-22

10:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Land”

Saturday, June 19

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 16-22

7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Health Update

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Land”

8:30 p.m. Girls Lacrosse Section 6A Quarterfinal: Apple Valley/Burnsville at Jefferson

10:30 p.m. Jefferson Spring Choir Concert

Sunday, June 20

6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale Concert: Let Freedom Ring - Songs of Service and Valor

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flora & Ulysses”

8:30 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 16-22

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Chaska

Monday, June 21

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 14

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 16-22

Tuesday, June 22

6 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 16-22

8 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Orono

8:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Prior Lake

9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Chaos Walking”

Wednesday, June 23

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 14

10:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl:

11 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Prior Lake

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 23-29

Thursday, June 24

6 p.m. Planning Commission: June 17

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Chaos Walking”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 23-29

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!

11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Recommended for you

Load comments