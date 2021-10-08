Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Oct. 8

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: September 2021

6:30 p.m. Boys Soccer: Waconia at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 6-19

10:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Blue Bayou”

Saturday, Oct. 9

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: September 2021

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 6-19

7 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Blue Bayou”

8:35 p.m. Football: DeLaSalle at Kennedy

Sunday, Oct. 10

6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2021 City Council Candidates Forum

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Bloomington City Council Candidate Forum

11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 6-19

11:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Oct. 5

Monday, Oct. 11

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: October 11, 2021

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Thunder Force”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 6-19

Tuesday, Oct. 12

6 p.m. 2021 League of Women Voters Bloomington/PTSA Council: School Board Candidates Forum

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 6-19

8 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Oct. 12

8:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Oct. 12

9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021

10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Voyagers”

Wednesday, Oct. 13

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 11

10:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Oct. 12

11 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Oct. 12

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 6-19

Thursday, Oct. 14

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Oct. 14

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Voyagers”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 6-19

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments