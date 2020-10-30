Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Oct. 30
6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Ballot Question Information
6:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
8:15 p.m. Girls Soccer: Kennedy at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 28 to Nov. 3
10:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Legislative Candidate Videos - General Election 2020
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Saturday, Oct. 31
6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 House Dist. 49B, 50A and 50B Candidate Forum
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
8:30 p.m. Football: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
Sunday, Nov. 1
6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: Oct. 28
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 28 to Nov. 3
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Antebellum”
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Orono
Monday, Nov. 2
6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Ballot Question Information
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 28 to Nov. 3
7 p.m. Concurrent City Council/Port Authority Meeting: Oct. 29
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen Planning & so much more
Tuesday, Nov. 3
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 28 to Nov. 3
8 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Nov. 3
8:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Nov. 3
9 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Scandi-hoo-via!
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Onward”
Wednesday, Nov. 4
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “I Still Believe”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 4-17
7 p.m. Concurrent City Council/Port Authority Meeting: Oct. 29
Thursday, Nov. 5
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Nov. 5
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “I Still Believe”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 4-17
9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Scandi-hoo-via!
11 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
