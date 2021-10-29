Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Oct. 29
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021
6:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Oct. 28
7 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Oct. 28
7:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Chaska at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2
10:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Halloween Kills”
Saturday, Oct. 30
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2
7 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Halloween Kills”
8:30 p.m. Boys Soccer: Chaska at Kennedy
10:10 p.m. Girls Swimming and Diving: Kennedy at Jefferson
Sunday, Oct. 31
6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2021 City Council Candidates Forum
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Bloomington City Council Candidate Forum
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2
11:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Oct. 28
Monday, Nov. 1
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 25
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2
Tuesday, Nov. 2
6 p.m. Medalist Band – A Program of Hope and Healing
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2
8 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Nov. 1
8:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Nov. 1
9 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Last Duel”
Wednesday, Nov. 3
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 25
10:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Nov. 1
11 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Nov. 1
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 3-9
Thursday, Nov. 4
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Nov. 4
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Last Duel”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 3-9
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington
11 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
