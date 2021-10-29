Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Oct. 29

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021

6:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Oct. 28

7 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Oct. 28

7:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Chaska at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

10:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Halloween Kills”

Saturday, Oct. 30

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

7 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Halloween Kills”

8:30 p.m. Boys Soccer: Chaska at Kennedy

10:10 p.m. Girls Swimming and Diving: Kennedy at Jefferson

Sunday, Oct. 31

6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2021 City Council Candidates Forum

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Bloomington City Council Candidate Forum

11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

11:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Oct. 28

Monday, Nov. 1

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 25

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

Tuesday, Nov. 2

6 p.m. Medalist Band – A Program of Hope and Healing

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

8 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Nov. 1

8:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Nov. 1

9 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Last Duel”

Wednesday, Nov. 3

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 25

10:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Nov. 1

11 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Nov. 1

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 3-9

Thursday, Nov. 4

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Nov. 4

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Last Duel”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 3-9

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

11 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

