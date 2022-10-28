Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Oct. 28
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2022
6:30 p.m. Boys Soccer Section 3AAA Quarterfinals: Apple Valley at Jefferson
8:30 p.m. Jefferson Fall Choir Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 26 to Nov. 1
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Meet Bloomington Police Chief Hodges
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Halloween Ends”
Saturday, Oct. 29
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2022
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 26 to Nov. 1
7 p.m. League of Women Voters Edina and Bloomington 2022 Minnesota House District 50A Candidate Forum
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Halloween Ends”
8:30 p.m. Jefferson Fall Choir Concert
9:30 p.m. Boys Soccer Section 3AA Quarterfinals: Simley at Kennedy
Sunday, Oct. 30
6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2022 Minnesota Senate District 51 and Minnesota House District 51B Candidate Forum
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2022
8:30 p.m. Aug. 17 Town Hall Forum with Mayor Tim Busse
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 26 to Nov. 1
11:30 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: Oct. 26
11:45 p.m. Eastside Edition: Oct. 25
Monday, Oct. 31
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2022
6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 24
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 26 to Nov. 1
Tuesday, Nov. 1
6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2022 Minnesota Senate District 51 and Minnesota House District 51B Candidate Forum
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 26 to Nov. 1
8 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Oct. 27
8:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Oct. 27
9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Candidate Videos - General Election 2022
10 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2022 Minnesota Senate District 50 and Minnesota House District 50B Candidate Forum
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Amsterdam”
Wednesday, Nov. 2
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 24
10:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Oct. 27
11 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Oct. 27
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 2-8
Thursday, Nov. 3
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: Nov. 3
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Amsterdam”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 2-8
9:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2022 Minnesota Senate District 50 and Minnesota House District 50B Candidate Forum
11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Candidate Videos - General Election 2022
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.