Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Oct. 23
7 p.m. Boys Soccer: Holy Angels at St. Croix Lutheran (TST Production)
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 21-27
10:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Legislative Candidate Videos - General Election 2020
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Words on Bathroom Walls”
Saturday, Oct. 24
6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 House Districts 49B, 50A and 50B Candidate Forum
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Words on Bathroom Walls”
8:30 p.m. Football: Minneapolis Southwest at Kennedy
Sunday, Oct. 25
6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: Oct. 21
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 21-27
11 p.m. City Council Study Agenda: Oct. 26
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Mounds View
Monday, Oct. 26
6 p.m. Concurrent Bloomington City Council/HRA Meeting: Oct. 26
7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: Oct. 26
11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Ballot Question Information
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The New Mutants” and ”The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Tuesday, Oct. 27
6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 House Districts 49B, 50A and 50B Candidate Forum
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 21-27
8 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Oct. 27
8:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Oct. 27
9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Ballot Question Information
10 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Senate Districts 49 and 50 Candidate Forum
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The New Mutants” and ”The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Wednesday, Oct. 28
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Antebellum”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 28 to Nov. 3
7 p.m. Concurrent Bloomington City Council/HRA Meeting: October 26
8 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: October 26
Thursday, Oct. 29
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Oct. 22
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Antebellum”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 28 to Nov. 3
9:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Senate Districts 49 and 50 Candidate Forum
11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Ballot Question Information
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
